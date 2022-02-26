× Expand Jayna Fox Louisville Orchestra Flute

Disney in Concert: Music and Film

Experience the magical enchantment of Disney classics performed by the Louisville Orchestra with Stuart Chafetz, conducting. Dreams really do come true as a cast of Broadway’s brightest singing stars brings the characters of your favorites animated film scores to life. Be dazzled as original Disney film footage is presented with your orchestra and singers performing live.

MENKEN/ASHMAN: The Little Mermaid Suite

MENKEN/SCHWARZ: “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas

MENKEN/ASHMAN: Beauty and the Beast Suite

SHERMAN/SHERMAN: “I Wan’na Be Like You” from The Jungle Book

SHERMAN/SHERMAN: Mary Poppins Medley

MENKENS/SCHWARTZ: Hunchback of Notre Dame Suite

ANDERSON-LOPEZ/LOPEZ: “Let It Go” from Frozen

MENKEN/ASHMAN: Aladdin Medley

BADELT: Pirates of the Caribbean Suite

Elton JOHN/Tim RICE: The Lion King Suite

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concert/disney-in-concert-music-and-film/