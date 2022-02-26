Disney in Concert: Music and Film
Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky
Jayna Fox
Louisville Orchestra Flute
Disney in Concert: Music and Film
Experience the magical enchantment of Disney classics performed by the Louisville Orchestra with Stuart Chafetz, conducting. Dreams really do come true as a cast of Broadway’s brightest singing stars brings the characters of your favorites animated film scores to life. Be dazzled as original Disney film footage is presented with your orchestra and singers performing live.
MENKEN/ASHMAN: The Little Mermaid Suite
MENKEN/SCHWARZ: “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas
MENKEN/ASHMAN: Beauty and the Beast Suite
SHERMAN/SHERMAN: “I Wan’na Be Like You” from The Jungle Book
SHERMAN/SHERMAN: Mary Poppins Medley
MENKENS/SCHWARTZ: Hunchback of Notre Dame Suite
ANDERSON-LOPEZ/LOPEZ: “Let It Go” from Frozen
MENKEN/ASHMAN: Aladdin Medley
BADELT: Pirates of the Caribbean Suite
Elton JOHN/Tim RICE: The Lion King Suite
For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concert/disney-in-concert-music-and-film/