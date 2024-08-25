× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us for a Disney Family Friendly Silent Disco at 3rd Turn Brewing on August 25th! We've got all the best tunes from all the best 'toons!

Disney Family Friendly Silent Disco at 3rd Turn

Bring the family out for this special Disney Silent Disco! Join us at 3rd Turn Brewing in JTown on Sunday, 8/25, from 2-5PM. We'll have 3 different channels of kid-friendly tunes with Disney Hits on Red, Kids Bops on Green, and throwback jams for the parents on Blue!

Tickets for adults are $10; tickets for kids are only $5! Get 'em while you can!

For more information call (502) 324-5048.