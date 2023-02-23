× Expand Ernestos Mexican Cuisine Disney Music Bingo at Ernestos Mexican Cuisine!

Cost for food & drinks

Come and enjoy a night of Disney-themed Music Bingo! JD Entertainment will be hosting Music Bingo at Ernestos Mexican Cuisine in downtown La Grange. Each player will receive a bingo card with song titles on it. The host will play 30-45 seconds of each song and announce the name of the song. It is your job to see if you have the song on your card.

Music Bingo is free to play with chances at $50 and $100 jackpots for both rounds!

Reservations not accepted. First come, first serve.

For more information, please call 502.265.0406 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/