Disney Music Bingo at Ernestos Mexican Cuisine!

to

Ernestos Mexican Cuisine 117 E. Main Street , La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Disney Music Bingo at Ernestos Mexican Cuisine!

Cost for food & drinks

Come and enjoy a night of Disney-themed Music Bingo! JD Entertainment will be hosting Music Bingo at Ernestos Mexican Cuisine in downtown La Grange. Each player will receive a bingo card with song titles on it. The host will play 30-45 seconds of each song and announce the name of the song. It is your job to see if you have the song on your card.

Music Bingo is free to play with chances at $50 and $100 jackpots for both rounds!

Reservations not accepted. First come, first serve.

For more information, please call 502.265.0406 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Ernestos Mexican Cuisine 117 E. Main Street , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
502.265.0406
to
Google Calendar - Disney Music Bingo at Ernestos Mexican Cuisine! - 2023-02-23 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Disney Music Bingo at Ernestos Mexican Cuisine! - 2023-02-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Disney Music Bingo at Ernestos Mexican Cuisine! - 2023-02-23 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Disney Music Bingo at Ernestos Mexican Cuisine! - 2023-02-23 19:00:00 ical