Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

A beast. A belle. A magical spell.

A sacrifice made by a mademoiselle.

A clock, a candlestick, a teapot, a rose.

Respect, then friendship, then finally love grows.

A bookish girl, a monstrous beast,

With true love’s kiss, from the spell released.

Lexington Children’s Theatre’s 16th Annual Summer Family Musical.

Recommended for all ages.

$20 Adults, $18 Children

Thursday, July 13 – 7:30pm

Friday, July 14 – 7:30pm

Saturday, July 15 – 2:00pm

Sunday, July 16 – 2:00pm and 6:30pm

Thursday, July 20 – 7:30pm

Friday, July 21 – 7:30pm

Saturday, July 22 – 2:00pm

Sunday, July 23 – 2:00pm and 6:30pm

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

