Disney's Beauty and the Beast
A beast. A belle. A magical spell.
A sacrifice made by a mademoiselle.
A clock, a candlestick, a teapot, a rose.
Respect, then friendship, then finally love grows.
A bookish girl, a monstrous beast,
With true love’s kiss, from the spell released.
Lexington Children’s Theatre’s 16th Annual Summer Family Musical.
Recommended for all ages.
$20 Adults, $18 Children
Thursday, July 13 – 7:30pm
Friday, July 14 – 7:30pm
Saturday, July 15 – 2:00pm
Sunday, July 16 – 2:00pm and 6:30pm
Thursday, July 20 – 7:30pm
Friday, July 21 – 7:30pm
Saturday, July 22 – 2:00pm
Sunday, July 23 – 2:00pm and 6:30pm
For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org
Info
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map