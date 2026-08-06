Disney's Frozen: The Musical

× Expand Disney Frozen @ The BCPAC

Frozen is a stage adaptation of Disney’s animated film about sisters Elsa and Anna, set in the kingdom of Arendelle. The story follows Elsa, who hides her magical ice powers after accidentally plunging the kingdom into an eternal winter, and Anna’s journey to bring her sister home and restore balance through love and sacrifice. Featuring signature songs like “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” the musical expands the film’s story with additional stage numbers and theatrical storytelling. This production will be formed entirely by the Boyle County High School Theatre, bringing the world of Arendelle to life through student performers, design, and production.

April 16, 17, 23 & 24 @ 7pm / Apr. 17 & 24 @ 3pm

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com