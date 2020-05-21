Disney’s Newsies on Stage

Based on the 1992 Disney film, Newsies is the tale of newsboy Jack Kelly, who dreams of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. When Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies his army of newsies to strike.

For more information call (859) 422-5700 or visit lexingtonchristian.org