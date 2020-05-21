Disney’s Newsies on Stage

Lexington Christian Academy 450 West Reynolds Road, Lexington, Kentucky

Disney’s Newsies on Stage

Based on the 1992 Disney film, Newsies is the tale of newsboy Jack Kelly, who dreams of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. When Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies his army of newsies to strike.

For more information call (859) 422-5700 or visit lexingtonchristian.org

Lexington Christian Academy 450 West Reynolds Road, Lexington, Kentucky
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
