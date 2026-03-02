Disney Trivia at High Stakes Rooftop

× Expand High Stakes Rooftop High Stakes Rooftop

Disney Trivia Night at High Stakes Rooftop

Get ready to put your Disney knowledge to the test high above the city at High Stakes Rooftop! Join us on Wednesday, March 18th for a magical night of trivia, prizes, and specialty drinks at the stunning rooftop venue located on the 6th floor of Tempo by Hilton.

Registration: 5:30 PM

Trivia Begins: 6:00 PM

Team Size: 2–6 players

Gather your princes, princesses, villains, and sidekicks for an unforgettable showdown of Disney knowledge!

Drink Specials:

Enjoy featured cocktails with Tito’s and Red Bull to keep your team energized and enchanted all night long.

From classic animated favorites to modern magical moments, this trivia night will challenge even the biggest Disney fans. Costumes and creative team names are highly encouraged!

Spots fill fast — so bibbidi-bobbidi-book your team and we’ll see you on the rooftop!

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com