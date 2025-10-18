Distiller's Dinner featuring Jeptha Creed at The Carson Center
to
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
The Carson Center
Distiller's Dinner
The 21st Annual Carson Center Distiller's Dinner will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. on The Carson Center STAGE, featuring Jeptha Creed Distillery. Live music and a special live auction featuring rare whiskeys, a private selection barrel, and other must-have items will add to the evening.
All proceeds benefit The Carson Center for the Performing Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Our presenting sponsor this year will be Beehive Liquors. A special thank you to our event partners, Rose Garden Florist for providing event decor, and DOE’s Eat Place--who will cater this 21-and-up event.
Tickets are $185 per person; or $1400 for a table of 8 and $1700 for a table of 10.
Price includes dinner, beverages, entertainment, and gratuity to The Carson Center. If you wish to purchase a table (for groups of 8 or 10) please call Sara Crabtree at 270-450-4444 or email scrabtree@thecarsoncenter.org.
For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org