Distiller's Dinner featuring Jeptha Creed at The Carson Center

The 21st Annual Carson Center Distiller's Dinner will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. on The Carson Center STAGE, featuring Jeptha Creed Distillery. Live music and a special live auction featuring rare whiskeys, a private selection barrel, and other must-have items will add to the evening.

All proceeds benefit The Carson Center for the Performing Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Our presenting sponsor this year will be Beehive Liquors. A special thank you to our event partners, Rose Garden Florist for providing event decor, and DOE’s Eat Place--who will cater this 21-and-up event.

Tickets are $185 per person; or $1400 for a table of 8 and $1700 for a table of 10.

Price includes dinner, beverages, entertainment, and gratuity to The Carson Center. If you wish to purchase a table (for groups of 8 or 10) please call Sara Crabtree at 270-450-4444 or email scrabtree@thecarsoncenter.org.

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org