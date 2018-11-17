Distilling 101 Class at Silent Brigade Distillery

November 2 day distilling class is a hands on class for beginners.( Day 1) will learn about grain selection, grain grinding, create a whiskey mash,importance of still design, distillation equipment and yeast selection. (Day 2) is about fermentation, distillation, making cuts,proofing and blending, labeling and bottling, barrel aging.

Coffee and lunch served both days,and you will bottle and take home what you make.

What you will get:

* 2 liter oak cask filled with whiskey distilled that day.

* Custom Silent Brigade bottle signed and batched by you!

* Educational handouts and copies of all presentations.

* Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Tickets $250 can be purchased in person between the hours 6pm -11pm Wed-Sat at Silent Brigade Distillery 426 Broadway Paducah Ky or via phone at 270-709-4242

For more information call (270) 709-3242 or visit silentbrigadedistillery.com