Disturbia at the Distillery

It’s a night of dinner, drams and drama! Start your spook-takular evening off with our popular Ghost Tour, followed by dinner and spirits pairing in the Elmer T. Lee Clubhouse. During your dinner, sit back and enjoy the antics of Bluegrass Mystery Theatre while figuring out “who did it!” In between acts, enjoy a tasting with our award-winning products. 6:00 p.m. - Optional Tour. 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. - Dinner/Event. Costumes encouraged, prizes given. $65 per person. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 5th.

For reservations or more information, email events@buffalotrace.com or call 502.696.5930.