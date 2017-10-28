Disturbia at the Distillery
It’s a night of dinner, drams and drama! Start your spook-takular evening off with our popular Ghost Tour, followed by dinner and spirits pairing in the Elmer T. Lee Clubhouse. During your dinner, sit back and enjoy the antics of Bluegrass Mystery Theatre while figuring out “who did it!” In between acts, enjoy a tasting with our award-winning products. 6:00 p.m. - Optional Tour. 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. - Dinner/Event. Costumes encouraged, prizes given. $65 per person. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 5th.
For reservations or more information, email events@buffalotrace.com or call 502.696.5930.
Info
Buffalo Trace Distillery 113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 View Map