Produced by Drag Daddy Productions Gilda Wabbit, Debbie Fox and Myranda Thomas sing the night away on 3/6/20. One Night Only!

Divas Duets Live Louisville

Join Louisville's own Gilda Wabbit and Chicago gal Debbie Fox as they take you on a journey of duets ranging from Broadway diddies to Pop Princess parodies.

This live sung cabaret will have one showing in March of 2020, and is directed by Tony Lewis (Snow White And The Seven Drag Queens).

The show will have a special guest Diva: Myranda Thomas (Acting Against Cancer)

$15 Tickets at the door

OR

$10 if you buy online in advance!

Your ticket purchase to DIVAS DUETS LIVE grants you access to PLAY Dance Bar for the entire night of March 6th (open until 4AM). Stick around for the world-class drag performances at 10PM, 12AM and 2AM or boogie the night away on the dance floor after the show!

For more information visit playdancebar.com