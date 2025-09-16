× Expand Drawing by LJ Bryant, Design and Photograph by Obiora Embry "Diversity: Celebrating & Uplifting People of Color" artist reception on Tuesday, 16 September 2025 from 5:30-7pm

"Diversity: Celebrating & Uplifting People of Color" artist reception

Gallery on Main, a fine arts gallery, in downtown Richmond, Kentucky is Celebrating & Uplifting People of Color in 2025! Many People of Color find it hard to display their artwork in predominately Caucasian and/or Anglo-Saxon spaces. The artists in this exhibit are either People of Color or the muse for the visual art is a Person of Color. This exhibit runs from Tuesday, September 2 until Monday, November 3 with the artist reception taking place on Tuesday, September 16 from 5:30-7 PM.

Diversity: Celebrating & Uplifting People of Color features the work of LJ Bryant, Obiora Embry (showcasing some of his framed photography and visual art from his private collection), Maria Vinegar (jewelry), and other visual artists of color! Live music will be provided by Sistah Lala and Kimberly Kenney Clayborne will read poetry. As you listen to the sounds of Sistah Lala you can also purchase her digital music and Kimberly Kenney Clayborne will have her debut poetry book Cosmic Translator for sale at the artist reception. On Tuesday, September 16 there will also be food, drinks, and a raffle (the raffle will benefit Gallery on Main).

We hope to see you there! Supporting the local arts is important and with this event highlighting regional visual artists of color, support the local artists financially by purchasing their work as well.

Gallery on Main was established in 2000 and it’s mission is to support and cultivate artists and

the arts as vital resources for education in the Madison County, Kentucky community. The Web site for Gallery on Main is https://galleryonmainky.com/.

LJ Bryant, a native of Lexington, Kentucky, emerged as a portrait artist at the young age of 15. His journey, however, transcended mere brushstrokes. After serving in the United States Air Force, LJ pursued formal artistic education at the esteemed Art Institutes of Cincinnati and Las Vegas. Here, he refined his craft, blending technique with intuition, and embarked on a quest to unravel the mysteries of existence. His Web site is https://www.artofbalance23s.com/.

Obiora is an Ibo/Igbo name that means "goodwill to family and friends" or "the good wishes of the people." He was born to creative parents within a tight‐knit extended family and learned how to make‐do, think outside of the box, the importance of family (past and present), and Nature. Growing up Obiora was a budding visual artist who enjoyed sketching and drawing so much that he had thought about pursuing a career as an art teacher. In 1990 or 1991 he received his first camera, a neon colored 110, as a birthday present. Through his photography he tries to capture the innate beauty of Nature, a moment, and highlight the unspoken, unknown, and his proud familial heritage. His Web site is https://photography.onlyoneme.us/.

For more information call 8598935905 or visit galleryonmainky.com