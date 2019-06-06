Diversity & Inclusion Event

June 6 | 7:30-9:30am | UofL ShelbyHurst Campus | $15

It's time to expand our definition of diversity and get back to its roots: uniqueness and individuality.Learn how to fill the gaps that traditional diversity & inclusion programs miss, analyze the competitive edge your company has as a result of your diverse staff, and improve your ability to solve diversity & inclusion dilemmas.

For more information visit greaterlouisville.com