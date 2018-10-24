Diversity & Leadership Conference

The Kentucky Personnel Cabinet will present the 32nd Annual Equal Employment Opportunity, Diversity and Leadership Conference October 24-25, 2018 at the newly renovated Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville.

Held each fall, the conference is one of the longest running of its kind in the country, celebrating the diversity represented among the people of the Commonwealth, and serving as a premier source of professional development for those interested in leadership, management, equal employment opportunity, and diversity. The event is expected to draw a cross section of attendees, including practitioners in the areas of human resources, management, law, education, and medicine.

"This conference never disappoints," said Personnel Cabinet Secretary Thomas Stephens. "In the ever-changing arena of talent management, this is a unique opportunity to exchange ideas, network with colleagues from across the spectrum, and hear from thought-provoking speakers on timely topics impacting us today."

This year’s event has been expanded in size and scope, and includes pre-conference sessions, workshops in three different areas of interest, and an all-star lineup of presenters from both public and private sector employers. Topics of discussion will include substance abuse in the workplace, bias in hiring, employee engagement, sexual harassment, developing leaders, and much more.

For more information visit eeoconference.ky.gov