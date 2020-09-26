VIRTUAL------------DIY Postcard Prints

× Expand Kentucky Historical Society DIY Postcard Prints

DIY Postcard Prints

Our museum is home to the second largest collection of Kentucky-related postcards in the country—we have over 11,000! Explore over 100 years’ worth of cities, towns, rivers, mountains, businesses, and more (we’ll take requests) using postcard pictures. Then, create a design using printing foam to mass-produce postcards that you can mail to friends and family! All supplies included.

Ages: Families & youth ages 5-12

Location: Virtual – ZOOM

Cost: $5 for members, $10 for non-members. Kit pick-up on site is free, or ship up to five kits for an additional $9.

Registration: For free on-site pick-up, registration required no later than three days before the class. For shipping, registration is required no later than one week before the class. To register, contact khseducation@ky.gov and reference the program name in the subject line.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/event/diy-postcard-prints/