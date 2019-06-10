× Expand bvollman Brian Lin Armor Services

DIY Roof Installation Seminars

A morning of DIY roofing tips is available direct from the roof installation experts at Armor Services. This informative and casual gathering is available for residential customers in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region. If you are considering installing a new roof on your home or a commercial roof for your business, we invite you to attend and get all of your questions answered.

We are pleased to offer the public these monthly seminars from the top roofing company in Northern Kentucky to the public. Please RSVP if you are attending to bvollman25@gmail.com.

For more information visit armorservices.com