VIRTUAL: DNA Painter and Chromosome Mapping

× Expand www.kygs.org Kentucky Genealogical Society

DNA Painter and Chromosome Mapping

DNA Painter is a colorful, easy-to-use tool for understanding the chromosome segments you received from an ancestor. This free programs lets you map DNA segments and assign or "paint" them various colors on your different chromosomes. Learn how to create a chromosome map for your own research using DNA results from FamilyTreeDNA, 23andMe, MyHeritage or GEDmatch. Please note that AncestryDNA cannot be used in DNA Painter unless you have transferred your results to GEDmatch.

Pamela Guye Holland is a professional genealogist located in Swampscott, Massachusetts. Her research specialties are Irish and Genetic Genealogy. She also has expertise in New England, New York (both city and state) and German research. Pamela has been conducting genealogical research since 2001 and she works with private clients, as a Research Services genealogist at the New England Historic Genealogical Society, and as a Green Room genealogist for Your Irish Heritage.

For more information visit kygs.org/what-we-do/educational-events/event/2022/06/02/dna-painter-and-chromosome-mapping-/373845