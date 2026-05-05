× Expand The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery Dogs on the Run LIVE at The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery

Dogs on the Run LIVE at The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery

Dogs on the Run are at it AGAIN on Friday, June 5th, right here at The Grove in Glasgow, Kentucky, as they celebrate the music of the one and only Tom Petty!

Sing along to all your favorite Petty tunes performed by an all-star band and led by Clayton Crowder of The Damn Shames, starting at 7 pm!

Tickets on sale NOW at the link below!

https://www.curtaincalltickets.com//events/buy-tickets/ypaPJBFMttwEzwoa5cz2

For more information call (270) 629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com