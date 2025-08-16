× Expand The Grove Dog on the Run Social - 1 Dogs on the Run at The Grove : A Tribute to Tom Petty

Dogs on The Run: A Tribute to Tom Petty

Dogs on the Run : A Tribute to Tom Petty returns to The Grove stage on Saturday, August 16th! ✨🌳🎶

Come dance with us to all your favorite Petty tunes at your favorite local venue! If you came to this last year, we don't even have to tell you how good this show was...if you didn't, you're about to find out!🔥💫

Gates 6pm / Showtime 7pm / ALL ages welcome, kids 12 and under get in FREE! / 🎟available at thegroveglasgow.com!

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com