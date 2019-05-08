× Expand Photography by Melissa Hall. On The Verge presents a site-specific production of A DOLL'S HOUSE by Henrik Ibsen at the Brand-Barrow House.

A Doll's House by Henrik Ibsen

On The Verge presents a site-specific production of Henrik Ibsen’s stereotype-shattering A Doll's House at the historic Brand-Barrow House in downtown Lexington. Experience the events leading up to the most famous door slam in theater history up close and personal, as you follow the action from room to room. With Rachel Lee Rogers, Kevin Hardesty, Stephanie Pistello Underwood, Tim Hull, Tom Phillips and Patricia O’Neill. Directed by Ave Lawyer.

May 8-11, 16-18, 23-25. 7:30 PM.

Coming in July: A Doll's House part 2 - Lucas Hnath’s brilliant, surprising modern response, examines the wreckage, 15 years later. As in previous On The Verge presentations, small audiences will follow the action through the house. July 10 - 27.

Limit 26 per performance. Limited tickets at ontheverge.org.

For more information visit ontheverge.org