× Expand Photography by Melissa Hall. On The Verge presents a site-specific production of A DOLL'S HOUSE by Henrik Ibsen at the Brand-Barrow House.

A Doll's House by Henrik Ibsen

On The Verge presents a site-specific production of Henrik Ibsen’s stereotype-shattering A Doll's House at the historic Brand-Barrow House in downtown Lexington. Experience the events leading up to the most famous door slam in theater history up close and personal, as you follow the action from room to room. With Rachel Lee Rogers, Kevin Hardesty, Stephanie Pistello Underwood, Tim Hull, Tom Phillips and Patricia O’Neill. Directed by Ave Lawyer.

May 8-11, 16-18, 23-25. 7:30 PM.

Coming in July: A Doll's House part 2 - Lucas Hnath’s brilliant, surprising modern response, examines the wreckage, 15 years later. As in previous On The Verge presentations, small audiences will follow the action through the house.

Wednesday, July 10-Saturday, July 13 | 7:30PM

Thursday, July 18-Saturday, July 20 | 7:30PM

Thursday, July 25-Saturday, July 27 | 7:30PM

Episcopal Diocese of Lexington | 203 E 4th St

$40

Limit 26 per performance.

For more information call (859) 948-2762 or visit ontheverge.org