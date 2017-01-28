Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library kicks off in Louisville

Dolly Parton’s renowned Imagination Library project kicks off in Louisville with a special event this Saturday, January 28, at the Main Branch of the Louisville Free Public Library, 301 York Street in Louisville.

The event from 2-4pm will officially unveil and explain to those in attendance how the Imagination Library program works. Eligible families in attendance will be able to sign up for the program and leave with a copy of the classic children’s book, The Little Engine That Could. There will also be arts and crafts for kids and fun for the family.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library encourages children to read from a very early age by mailing them a new book once per month. The high quality, age-appropriate books are addressed directly to the child whose parents have signed up him or her. The purpose is to get children excited about reading, which has great benefits for the rest of their lives. The program ensures that children can have books regardless of the family’s income. So far, the Imagination Library has mailed more than 80,000,000 books to children in the United States and beyond.

The project is a collaboration among a number of businesses and organizations in the area, including Delta Dental, the Junior League of Louisville, WAVE 3 News, Rotary Club of Louisville, Kosair Charities and Jefferson County Public Education Foundation. Imagination Library is currently available to three zip codes in Jefferson County: 40202, 40203 and 40208. The plan is to expand the program to more areas within the community as funding becomes available. Delta Dental has donated 57 percent of the funds needed for the initial phase of the project, Kosair Charities has donated 29 percent and the Rotary Club of Louisville has provided the remaining 14 percent. Their generous donations allow the program to be free to children who are eligible. The Junior League of Louisville has agreed to provide the services needed to coordinate the project locally. WAVE 3 News anchor Shannon Cogan reports on the project on a regular basis. Other partners in the project actively participate in recruiting participants.

Donations to help fund the program are accepted. For just $15, a donor can provide books to six children for one month. For $150, a donor can sponsor a child throughout the entire five-year program. Contributions can be made to the Junior League of Louisville at the following address:

Junior League of Louisville

Imagination Library

982 Eastern Pkwy #7

Louisville, KY 40217

For more information, go to ImaginationLibraryLouisville.com.