This performance is part of the 2025-2026 Broadway Season, presented with Baptist Health and CSI. Special thank you to our event sponsor, Dialog Telecommunications.

Right Angle Entertainment and Paul T. Couch are proud to present the national tour of Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, a heartwarming musical featuring songs by eleven-time GRAMMY winner Dolly Parton and book by David H. Bell, adapted by Bell, Curt Wollan and Couch.

Set in the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, this unforgettable production and amazing cast imagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys and gifts of the season. As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by his deceased business partner and three ghosts who compel him to see life anew and discover that love is the greatest gift we have. The legendary holiday tale re-written as a new American classic features Dickens’ classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting expertise, making this a holiday event you’ll want to share with those you love.

Groups of 20 or more can get a 10% discount! Call the Box Office at 270.450.444 for more information!

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org