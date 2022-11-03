Domestic Violence Workshop at McCracken County Public Library

× Expand McCracken County Public Library Domestic Violence Workshop

led by Catherine Fuller, Managing Attorney Kentucky Legal Aid

& Michelle Williams Reams, Survivor Attorney with the Merryman House

Thursday November 3, 2022, 5:30 -6:30 PM

Doors open at 5 - Library closes 7PM

Do you know someone effected by domestic violence? Are you a survivor of domestic violence?

The attorneys will discuss the legal protections available to survivors of domestic violence and the process to obtain the protection to avoid future abuse.

The presentation is an educational and informative approach to the community crisis of domestic violence.

Catherine Fuller is the managing attorney with the Paducah office of Kentucky Legal Aid. She completed her Juris Doctorate at Salmon P. Chase College of Law. She accepted a position with the Paducah office of Kentucky Legal Aid in 2005 and pursued her passion of public service. She continues to fight for the indigent, underserved, and abused population as an attorney for Kentucky Legal Aid. Currently, Catherine’s focus is coordinating the program’s expungement clinics and assisting survivors of domestic violence with housing, public benefits, and family law issues. She is active in her community and enjoys making a difference both personally and professionally.

Michelle Williams Reams is a Paducah native. She completed her Juris Doctorate at the J. David Rosenberg College -University of Kentucky . Michelle worked in private practice from 2012 to the end of 2018 primarily in the field of Family Law before joining the staff of Merryman House as an Advocate. As an Advocate, Michelle served survivors of domestic violence in Graves, Marshall, and McCracken Counties. During the summer of 2020, Merryman House offered Michelle the position of Survivor Attorney. In her role as Survivor Attorney, Michelle primarily represents petitioners in Domestic Violence Court.

Please attend the presentation and discover the legal protections and services available to assist you or a loved one with domestic violence.

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net