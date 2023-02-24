× Expand Norton Center for the Arts Dominic Cheli

Dominic Cheli: The Sound of Paintings at Norton Center for the Arts

MUSIC INSPIRED BY VISUAL ART

Pianist Dominic Cheli’s playing has been described as “spontaneous yet perfect, the best of how a young person can play” (Symphony Magazine). He gave his Carnegie Hall recital debut in 2019 and has had a busy performing and recording career ever since. Through sights and sounds, Cheli presents a performance that demonstrates the relationship and inspiration between visual art and music. The featured work of this special evening will be Mussorgsky’s famed, “Pictures at an Exhibition,” along with compositions by Debussy and Rachmainoff. Accompanying the music will be images of paintings by artists such as van Gogh, Watteau, Böcklin and Hartmann.

