Donate Life KY National Donor Sabbath Virtual Panel

Donate Life KY Be the one to save a life.

Donate Life KY will host a virtual National Donor Sabbath panel, which will help recognize National Donor Sabbath, a three-day observance where church leaders, donor families, transplant recipients, and donation and transplantation professionals participate in services to educate the public on the importance of organ donation and the need for lifesaving transplants.

The panel will take place Thursday, Nov. 11 at 12:30 p.m. on all Donate Life KY social media pages, and faith leaders in attendance discuss how community members can “Be The One” to save another person’s life.

Visitors can view the panel at either online location:

https://www.facebook.com/DonateLifeKY/, https://twitter.com/DonateLife_KY, https://www.youtube.com/c/DonateLifeKY