Women's Club of Louisville 1320 S. Fourth St, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Donna Brothers Breeders' Cup Program

From jockey to journalist, Donna Barton Brothers shares her amazing horse racing journey, "inside track" analysis and history of the Breeders' Cup Championship. The public is invited to this special luncheon program to hear and meet the famous female jockey, Donna Brothers, most recognizable for her interviews with the winning jockeys from horseback after the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup races.

For more information call 502-634-9437 or visit wclouisville.org

Info

Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings
502-634-9437
