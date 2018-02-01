Dorado Exhibition featuring the work of René Treviño

René Treviño, a Texas-born Mexican-American artist who is also gay, brings all aspects of his background to bear to a body of work that uses a variety of media to challenge the conventional American and Latin-American cultural narratives.

Artist Reception 02.08.18, 5-7pm

Exhibition on view 02.01.18 – 03.09.18

Kentucky College of Art + Design at Spalding University’s 849 Gallery

849 S. Third St.

Louisville, KY 40203

Gallery hours: Thursday & Friday 11:30am-2:30pm, or by appointment,

For more information call 502.873.4373 or visit http://spalding.edu