“Double-Edged Stories” Is Louisville’s Newest, Curated Storytelling Show—With a Twist!

Double-Edged Stories is a new, curated storytelling series showcasing the Louisville area’s best storytellers. This Labor Day-weekend show will honor that holiday by having two work-related themes for its six storytellers to explore: “NSFW” (aka Not Safe for Work) and “You’re Fired!” The show is Sept. 1, 2017 at The Bard’s Town Theater’s Lounge in Louisville at 8:00 p.m.

“Double-Edged Stories” provides a unique storytelling experience for tellers and audience members alike. This is a curated show, meaning the producers will showcase work by storytellers with proven track records as public raconteurs. The storytellers are: Randi Skaggs, David Serchuk, Steven Carr, Sara O’Bryan Thompson, Mary Furlong Coomer, and Amanda Hay.

These storytellers have all won Moth Storyslam competitions. (In fact, we did the math and these six storytellers have won over 20 Storyslams combined!) Plus Randi has won a Moth Grandslam and told a story at the elite Moth Ball annual fundraiser; Steven has been on the Moth Radio Hour; and Mary told an extended story at the Moth Mainstage in NYC.

The show also features stories that are up to 5, 10 and 15 minutes long. This allows the tellers to explore their tales in depth; something not always afforded in typical storytelling shows or slams. You can expect to hear stories that are funny, insightful, detailed and heartbreaking. There will be three stories on each theme—one 5, one 10, and one 15-minute long story—with a brief intermission between sets.

As noted, producers Randi Skaggs and David Serchuk, will tell stories at the show, and host it. This married couple are a true Louisville-based storytelling powerhouse, having won a combined 14 Moth Storyslams.

The Bard’s Town is located at 1801 Bardstown Road, in Louisville.

Producer Bios:

Randi Skaggs is frequent Moth story-slammer, has been in the Moth Grand Slam four times, and won in 2013. She performed at the Moth Ball in New York City, where Louis C.K. headlined, and has been featured on the Moth Podcast and website. She also produced the recent Louisville storytelling show “Expressing Motherhood” and performed in this show in NYC. She’s also been a twice-featured storyteller on “Kentucky Homefront.” She has written memoirs, monologues, poetry; wrote and produced plays off-Broadway; and keeps a blog called Bluegrass Momma. Her work has been featured in Reader’s Digest, as well as Kveller, Teaching Tolerance, and the Parents for Social Justice blog. She teaches middle school language arts at Farnsley Middle School in JCPS.

David Serchuk is the winner of multiple Moth Storyslams, an award-winning journalist, and past Deputy Editor at Forbes.com, and reporter at Forbes magazine. He’s written for NPR’s On the Media, public radio’s Marketplace, WFPL, Playboy, CNBC.com, The New York Times: Upfront, The New York Post, The Financialist.com, Louisville magazine, The Forward, Time Out New York, New York magazine, The New York Press, Insider Louisville, and many other publications. He’s won four awards from the Louisville chapter of the Society for Professional Journalists, and one reporting award from Institutional Investor. He also produced the NYC-based storytelling show “Storytime” for two years.

For more information call (502) 749-5275 or visit thebardstown.com