Double Header* Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

× Expand HCTCC Miners Game

Hit, run, SCORE! Run to the Madisonville City Park for a DOUBLE HEADER and watch the Madisonville Miners score against the Fulton Railroaders at Elmer Kelley Stadium! The 2nd game is sponsored by the Madisonville North Hopkins Maroon Band Boosters!

The 1st game will begin at 5:00 pm and the 2nd game will begin 30 minutes following the end of the 1st game.

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.

Call 270-821-4171 for more information.