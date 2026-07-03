*Double Header* Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

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Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Join us as the Madisonville Miners take on the Full Count Rhythm in a DOUBLE HEADER at the Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park! The 1st game is sponsored by Pace Labs and the 2nd game will feature a special time of recognition for local first responders. Plus, 1st Responders and their families get in FREE to the 2nd game!

The 1st game will begin at 5:00 pm and the 2nd game will begin 30 minutes following the end of the 1st game.

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free admission. 

Call 270-821-4171 for more information.

Info

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports
270-821-4171
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