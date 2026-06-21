Double Header* Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

× Expand HCTCC Game Infographic

It’s a DOUBLE HEADER game night at Elmer Kelley Stadium! Bring your family, bring your friends, and cheer on the Madisonville Miners as they take on the Hoptown Hoppers. The 2nd game is sponsored by Madisonville Community College.

The 1st game will begin at 5:00 pm and the 2nd game will begin 30 minutes following the end of the 1st game.

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 & under are free.

Call 270-821-4171 for more information!