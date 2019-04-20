× Expand Lisa Sweasy & Vent Haven Museum Visit www.ventshow.com for information and tickets

Double Talk 2019 - A Professional Ventriloquist Show

Vent Haven Museum is thrilled to announce Double Talk 2019, a family friendly public show featuring professional ventriloquists. Double Talk 2019 will feature three of the finest ventriloquists in the business.

David Turner has performed ventriloquism for more than 40 years, including multiple tours around the world for Armed Forces Entertainment. He lives near Nashville and you’ll see and hear some of the unique influence this music city has had upon his ventriloquism.

Mike Hemmelgarn incorporates magic and juggling with ventriloquism to create one of the most unusual acts in the business. He is much in demand as one of the top regional variety acts.

Jeff Goltz has “grown up” at the annual Vent Haven conVENTion. At a young age, he is already performing professionally, including a season of more than 100 daily shows at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, GA.

This one of a kind show will serve as a fundraiser for Vent Haven Museum while promoting the art of ventriloquism to local people and raising awareness of Vent Haven Museum in the greater Cincinnati area.

For more information email Lisa Sweasy at curator@venthaven.org, call 859-341-0461 or visit ventshow.com.