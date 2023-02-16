Doubt A Parable - Asbury University

× Expand Asbury University Doubt a Parable

Doubt A Parable

“What do you do when you’re not sure?” The first question in John Patrick Shanley’s powerful drama reverberates through every character in the story. It is 1964, and Sister Aloysius, a Bronx school principal, suspects Father Flynn of corrupting a troubled young student. Reputation, education, compassion—all are challenged. It is Doubt that changes things. The Asbury University Theatre Department gives this challenging, ever-relevant drama an immersive new stage production. Doubt: A Parable Opens February 16 at Asbury University’s Greathouse Theatre.

