Downing Lights up - Somerset's Fountain Square
to
Fountain Square 50 Fountain Square , Somerset, Kentucky 42501
×
planthropy.co
Holiday Succulent Arrangement
Celebrate the beginning of Christmas season in downtown Bowling Green, Ky.
As we light up downtown bowling green with Christmas light and other family fun activities. Returning this year will be will be a special tree on the Burr Plaza . More details coming soon.
Info
Fountain Square 50 Fountain Square , Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor