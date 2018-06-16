Downs After Dark - Art of the Horse

Churchill Downs 700 Central Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Downs After Dark - Art of the Horse

Drink a cocktail, listen to live entertainment and watch racing under the lights at our premier Downs After Dark event.

What to Wear: Pastels & Bright Colors

Music: Free Soul Effect and Mojo Flo on the Plaza Stage

Celebrate Justify's Triple Crown Wins!!

-Cheer Justify as he takes a victory parade along the racetrack and around the Paddock.(time of parade will be confirmed shortly)

-Greet Justify's Jockey Mike Smith, Trainer Bob Baffert and Owners as they return to receive their engraved Kentucky Derby trophies.

-Take your photo with the Kentucky Derby Trophy

-Free Triple Crown Champion Justify commemorative poster to the first 5,000 to enter the Paddock Gate

Racing:

Stakes races for the evening include:Stephen Foster Handicap (GI), Wise Dan (GII), Matt Winn (GIII), Regret (GIII)

Churchill Challenge - $1500 Live Money Handicapping contest for chance to win fully paid entry into the Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge. 

For more information call  (502) 636-4400  or visit ChurchillDowns.com

Churchill Downs 700 Central Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40208 View Map
JJ18

