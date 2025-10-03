Downton Abbey Gala at Oxmoor Farm
to
Oxmore Farm 720 Oxmoor Avenue, Kentucky
Downton Abbey Gala at Oxmoor Farm
In celebration of the grand finale of Downton Abbey, Oxmoor Farm is excited to announce their upcoming Oxmoor Estate/Downton Abbey Gala on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.
Guests are cordially invited to attire themselves in their most elegant finery befitting the nobility, or, if they so choose, in the livery of a butler, housemaid, or valet, in tribute to the devoted household staff who so faithfully serve the great houses of England. (Fancy dress is encouraged but not required.)
Tickets are $45 per person and shall include a welcome libation, hors d'oeuvres, live musical entertainment and Downton Abbey themed games. Additional cocktails and pours will be available for purchase.
For more information visit oxmoorbourbon.com