Downton Abbey Gala at Oxmoor Farm

In celebration of the grand finale of Downton Abbey, Oxmoor Farm is excited to announce their upcoming Oxmoor Estate/Downton Abbey Gala on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.

Guests are cordially invited to attire themselves in their most elegant finery befitting the nobility, or, if they so choose, in the livery of a butler, housemaid, or valet, in tribute to the devoted household staff who so faithfully serve the great houses of England. (Fancy dress is encouraged but not required.)

Tickets are $45 per person and shall include a welcome libation, hors d'oeuvres, live musical entertainment and Downton Abbey themed games. Additional cocktails and pours will be available for purchase.

For more information visit oxmoorbourbon.com