Downtown Christmas Parade - Henderson KY

Downtown Henderson 600 Main Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

Downtown Christmas Parade

It is time to ring in the Holiday Season! First on the Christmas agenda is the Henderson Merchants’ Annual Invitational Christmas Parade. The Parade is sponsored by the Henderson Shrine Club and is supported through donations of the Henderson City and County Merchants. The 2023 Henderson Merchants’ Annual Invitational Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 2, 2023 starting promptly at 10:00 a.m. central time.

For more information, please visit downtownhenderson.org/?fbclid=IwAR35EQGX--NNZAmQyoq76z4-GhU1OY0nXmvOPSBjQ9r7ekvbRkLIyuliXas

Info

270.826.7505
