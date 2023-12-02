Downtown Christmas Parade - Henderson KY

× Expand Downtown Henderson Partnership Downtown Christmas Parade

It is time to ring in the Holiday Season! First on the Christmas agenda is the Henderson Merchants’ Annual Invitational Christmas Parade. The Parade is sponsored by the Henderson Shrine Club and is supported through donations of the Henderson City and County Merchants. The 2023 Henderson Merchants’ Annual Invitational Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 2, 2023 starting promptly at 10:00 a.m. central time.

For more information, please visit downtownhenderson.org/?fbclid=IwAR35EQGX--NNZAmQyoq76z4-GhU1OY0nXmvOPSBjQ9r7ekvbRkLIyuliXas