Downtown Downbeat featuring Alice Blue Gown

The second Downtown Downbeat, Danville’s newest concert series, is bringing live music to Constitution Square at 6 p.m. on May 4, followed by Alice Blue Gown headlining the evening at Weisiger Park from 7-9 p.m.

Concerts will be held on the first Thursday of each month through October, from 6-9 p.m., and are free to attend. Stop in at a downtown restaurant or bar for a bite to eat and even order an adult beverage to go and drink it as you enjoy the live music.

For more information about the Downtown Downbeat concert series and other upcoming bands, go to https://gabbf.org/downtowndownbeat