Downtown Downbeat featuring J.D. Shelburne

The finale of the 2nd season of Downtown Downbeat goes out with a bang with country music star and CMT recognized JD Shelburne and his band! We are proud to present another Kentucky native on the Downtown Downbeat stage as he rises to the top of the country music scene. The opener will be Parks and Rec. dance so don’t miss these young, talented dancers at the consquare stage at 6pm, with JD Shelburne playing at 7pm at Weisiger Park. The EDC will be activated and Lemons Mill Brewery will be back with a tasty selection. Enjoy great music at a great scene with us on October 3rd!

For more information call 8596186433.