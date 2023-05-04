Downtown Downbeat in Danville

Downtown Downbeat is a monthly event that combines the best of local eats, shopping, and LIVE music! Come to Main Street from 6-9pm on the first Thursdays of April through October. Starting at 6pm at Constitution Square you’ll find your local theatre groups, choirs, storytellers, and more show their stuff, then grab yourself a drink from one of our Main Street restaurants/bars and take it over to Weisiger Park where the featured band will kick off the music at 7pm. You get local talent, local flavors, and a Kentucky based band all in one place- at the Downtown Downbeat!

This event is a collaborative effort between the Great American Brass Band Festival, the Danville-Boyle County Chamber of Commerce and Destination Danville, Ky working together to share music more than the one weekend of the brass band festival. We are so fortunate to have the support and funding of our sponsors- the City of Danville, the Boyle County Fiscal Court, Farmers National Bank, and The Advocate-Messenger Online! We couldn’t make this happen without them and are SO grateful to have their support!

For more detailed information including schedule and dates, visit gabbf.org/downtowndownbeat