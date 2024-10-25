× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Come dance and trunk or treat with with Louisville Downtown Partnership at its Free Family Halloween Silent Disco!

Downtown Halloween Family Silent Disco and Trunk or Treat

Join us at the Big Four Lawn, at Waterfront Park, on October 25th from 7pm to 9:30 to listen, groove, and party underneath the Louisville skyline. With food trucks, trunk or treat, face painting, a light show, and TEN20 Beer, this will be a great event for the whole family! Costumes are welcomed but not required. The Downtown CineBus will add multicolored lighting and visual effects at the base of the Big Four Bridge. The event will feature a choice of three stations, including Top 40, Decades, and a kid’s channel and food and drink by local vendors. The silent disco will be produced by Louisville Silent Disco.

Get your disco on and join us! Presented by Net Results Group, Downtown Silent Disco is free to the public, families are welcome.

For more information visit eventvesta.com/events/85490/t/tickets