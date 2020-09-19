Downtown Henderson Drive-In Movie
Downtown Henderson 600 Main Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420
Downtown Henderson Drive-In Movie
We are excited to announce the feature film for the downtown drive-in on September 19th will be the hometown favorite, A League of Their Own! $20 per vehicle, limited spots available!
Field & Main Bank Parking Lot
For tickets visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-drive-in-featuring-a-league-of-their-own-tickets-118638118807
Kids & Family