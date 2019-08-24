Downtown Owensboro Businesses Partner for Fundraising Pub Crawl

On Saturday, August 24th, a fundraising pub crawl is scheduled for downtown Owensboro, Kentucky. The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, multiple bars, restaurants, and beer distributors join forces to benefit local beer representative Brad Witherspoon’s medical fund.

The Pub Crawl Fundraiser begins at 11 am and goes late into the night with the following businesses:

Lure - Kickoff brunch party with a Bloody Mary/Mimosa Bar (portion of proceeds)

Bar Louie - 10% of sales

Mellow Mushroom - 100% of proceeds from the sales of two craft beers

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum - Pre-party featuring the Gaslight Boys in the lobby followed by Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band in Woodward Theatre - 10% of all drink sales, 100% of featured craft beer sales, and a portion of ticket sales for the Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band show

CYO - 10% of sales (1st stop in the After Party Pub Crawl)

Ten.O.Six - 10 % of sales (2nd stop in the After Party Pub Crawl)

Craft beer distributors - Heidelberg, Goodwood, and Rhinegeist are participating in the fundraising event via donations.

Fundraiser organizer Matt Hudson comments, “We’re putting this event on to showcase the city of Owensboro and its compassion to come together in support one of the brightest minds and souls around, all while showing how a tight-knit craft beer community can throw one hell of a party for one of our brothers. With the help of our partners, this will be an event full of great times and people, and a Saturday that you don’t want to miss in downtown Owensboro. Help us raise some funds for Spoon!”

At 5 pm, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum opens its doors for a pre-show party. The Gaslight Boys perform in the lobby from 5:30 - 6:45 pm. Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band takes the stage at 7 pm. 10% of all drink sales, 100% of featured craft beer sales, and a portion of ticket sales for the Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band show will be donated to Spoon's medical fund.

Tickets for the Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band concert are on sale now. General admission tickets are $20.50. Tickets are available at: bluegrasshall.org or by calling 270-926-7891.

For more information call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org