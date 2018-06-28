Downtown Wind Down

Audubon Mill Park 101 North Water Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

4-8 pm • Audubon Mill Park

Live music, goods from local artisans, produce from local farmers, family-friendly activities, and food vendors all combine to make this the highlight of each week of the summer.

Thursdays in June and July   (Except June 14 & July 5)

June 7 - The Fabulous Rodenberg Boys and Movie in the Park

June 21 - The Honey Vines

June 28 - Honey & Houston

July 12 - Heath & Molly and Movie in the Park

July 19 - Alonzo Pennington

July 26 - The Amazing Soul Crackers

For more information visit downtownhenderson.org

Audubon Mill Park 101 North Water Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
