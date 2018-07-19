Downtown Wind Down
4-8 pm • Audubon Mill Park
Live music, goods from local artisans, produce from local farmers, family-friendly activities, and food vendors all combine to make this the highlight of each week of the summer.
Thursdays in June and July (Except June 14 & July 5)
June 7 - The Fabulous Rodenberg Boys and Movie in the Park
June 21 - The Honey Vines
June 28 - Honey & Houston
July 12 - Heath & Molly and Movie in the Park
July 19 - Alonzo Pennington
July 26 - The Amazing Soul Crackers
For more information visit downtownhenderson.org