Downunder Horsemanship – 2018 Walkabout Tour

to Google Calendar - Downunder Horsemanship – 2018 Walkabout Tour - 2018-07-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Downunder Horsemanship – 2018 Walkabout Tour - 2018-07-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Downunder Horsemanship – 2018 Walkabout Tour - 2018-07-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - Downunder Horsemanship – 2018 Walkabout Tour - 2018-07-28 00:00:00

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Downunder Horsemanship – 2018 Walkabout Tour

At Walkabout Tours, horse trainer Clinton Anderson holds nothing back. He shares the ultimate goal of horsemanship with his personal horses and explains the training process, right from the start, by working with local problem horses.

Step-by-step, he demonstrates how his training method helps real horses with real problems get real results.

Whether you ride English or western or are a serious competitor or love to hit the trails, learn how Clinton uses the Method to develop respectful and safe horses. From problem horses and learning to build your confidence to advanced riding techniques and trick training, the weekend offers something for every level of horseman.

For more information call 888-287-7432 or visit downunderhorsemanship.com

Info
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Education & Learning, Sports, Workshops
888-287-7432
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Downunder Horsemanship – 2018 Walkabout Tour - 2018-07-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Downunder Horsemanship – 2018 Walkabout Tour - 2018-07-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Downunder Horsemanship – 2018 Walkabout Tour - 2018-07-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - Downunder Horsemanship – 2018 Walkabout Tour - 2018-07-28 00:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Wednesday

June 6, 2018

Thursday

June 7, 2018

Friday

June 8, 2018

Saturday

June 9, 2018

Sunday

June 10, 2018

Monday

June 11, 2018

Submit Yours