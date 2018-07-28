Downunder Horsemanship – 2018 Walkabout Tour

At Walkabout Tours, horse trainer Clinton Anderson holds nothing back. He shares the ultimate goal of horsemanship with his personal horses and explains the training process, right from the start, by working with local problem horses.

Step-by-step, he demonstrates how his training method helps real horses with real problems get real results.

Whether you ride English or western or are a serious competitor or love to hit the trails, learn how Clinton uses the Method to develop respectful and safe horses. From problem horses and learning to build your confidence to advanced riding techniques and trick training, the weekend offers something for every level of horseman.

For more information call 888-287-7432 or visit downunderhorsemanship.com