Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

On Saturday, Jan. 14, at 4 p.m., at the Warren County Public Schools, will be the Third Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. There will also be music and Essay and Art contests. The event will be at Warren Central High School located at 559 Morgantown Road in Bowling Green, Ky., 42101.

For more information call 270.781.5150.